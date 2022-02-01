Are you looking for a stock?

    Legal tech company Dye & Durham trims Q2 loss to $4M as revenues soar

    The Canadian Press

    Dye & Durham jumps on transformational deal to buy Australia's link group

    TORONTO - Dye & Durham Ltd. says it trimmed losses in its most recent quarter to nearly $4 million as revenues soared.

    The Toronto-based legal technology company's second-quarter loss was an improvement from last year, when it recorded a loss of more than $21.5 million.

    Dye & Durham says for the period ended Dec. 31 its revenue totalled $109.6 million, up from $33.7 million at the same time last year.

    The company's net loss per share amounted to six cents per share on both a basic and diluted basis, which compared with a loss of 40 cents per share during last year's second quarter.

    Dye & Durham was expected to post a loss of four cents per share, according to analysts polled by financial data firm Refinitiv.

    The quarter covers a period when Dye & Durham agreed to acquire fellow tech company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. and telecommunications giant Telus' Financial Solutions Business.