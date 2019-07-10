SASKATOON - Quebec's premier is clarifying his province's carbon price isn't going anywhere, despite its entry into Saskatchewan's legal challenge of Ottawa's carbon tax.

Francois Legault and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe spoke at a joint news conference in Saskatoon, as Canada's premiers gathered at The Council of the Federation's annual meeting.

Quebec recently joined as an intervener in Saskatchewan's appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada after Saskatchewan lost a constitutional challenge of the federal carbon tax.

Legault says Quebec won't change its cap-and-trade system, which charges a price on carbon.

He says Quebec is simply joining Saskatchewan's fight to contest Ottawa's jurisdiction over the province's ability to choose how it should reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who is also fighting the carbon tax in court, have welcomed Quebec into the legal challenge.