(Bloomberg) -- Legend Biotech Corp. shares jumped as much as 21%, the most since June 2020, after a European medical association unexpectedly published results from a much-awaited bone marrow cancer drug study conducted in partnership with Johnson & Johnson.

The European Hematology Association quickly withdrew the abstract for the study, but not before analysts read through the results and determined that the efficacy of the drug surpassed their expectations, paving the way for it to possibly gain an edge over another therapy.

Legend’s near-term growth potential is partly tied to the success of the drug, known as Carvykti. It was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year for a limited group of patients with multiple myeloma whose disease hadn’t responded to other available therapies.

Patients who took Carvykti as part of the study saw their risk of cancer progression or death plummet by 74%, according to the abstract. The drug was given to patients with multiple myeloma earlier in their disease than the drug’s current approved indication.

Legend declined to comment on the early release. J&J said it’s unable to confirm the data because it is under embargo until its release by the EHA on May 11 and at another medical conference, ASCO, on May 25. Johnson & Johnson investors are watching the results closely as the drugmaker seeks to replace revenue from bestselling drugs that are coming off patent.

J&J’s shares rose less than 1% after the news. Legend slightly pared its gain throughout the day and was up 18% at 12:48 p.m. in New York.

The results “will significantly open up the market,” BTIG analyst Justin Zelin said in an interview. “However, they’ll also need to be able to supply it from a manufacturing standpoint.”

Carvykti could become the top drug for multiple myeloma, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.’s Wayne Wu wrote Wednesday morning. He said it could help drive peak annual sales to more than $5 billion.

As Legend’s shares were rising, the company disclosed a pact with an institutional investor to sell 7.7 million ordinary shares.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, has changed the treatment landscape of bone marrow cancer. Patients often suffer from relapses and poor survival outcomes. CAR-T, a relatively new type of treatment, involves taking a patient’s own T cells and genetically modifying them to recognize tumors and attack them.

The FDA also approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and 2Seventy Bio Inc.’s Abecma for treatment of multiple myeloma in 2021.

Carvykti’s potential approval would create a headache for Legend and J&J due to supply shortages for the manufacturing of CAR-T therapies, writes Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Sam Fazeli and Leslie Yang.

“Carvykti may be approved for earlier lines by 2024, but without a large capacity boost, Carvykti may miss consensus by over 10% in 2023 and 2024,” they wrote. “Longer term, Carvykti’s high efficacy may also be matched by rivals.”

