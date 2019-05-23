Legg Mason Cuts 12% of Staff in Revamp as Peltz Joins Board

(Bloomberg) -- Legg Mason Inc., which welcomed activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board this week, is cutting 120 people, or about 12% of staff, and streamlining its executive committee.

The cost-cutting steps are “critical to our ongoing growth,” Joe Sullivan, chief executive officer of the Baltimore, Maryland-based asset manager, said in a memo to staff Thursday.

