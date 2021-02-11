(Bloomberg) -- A House committee voted for $40 billion in emergency funding for transportation as part of the bill Democrats are assembling to execute President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 relief proposal. A separate panel advanced $50 billion for small businesses.

Five House committees are planning to move on their components of the aid package Thursday and Friday, after others -- including the Transportation and Small Business panels -- already advanced their parts. Republicans have blasted the emerging Democratic bill for proposals they say don’t target help to those who need it, give incentives for people to avoid seeking work and drive up the fiscal deficit.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Small Business committees late Wednesday advanced their components of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal.

The Transportation panel voted 39-25 in favor of more than $40 billion in aid. The measures would provide $30 billion for transit, $8 billion for U.S. airports, $3 billion for aviation manufacturing jobs and $1.5 billion for Amtrak.

The Small Business Committee approved $50 billion in emergency pandemic aid for small businesses. “Surveys show that one in three small business owners will not survive the next few months without additional financial support,” the committee’s chair, Nydia Velázquez, a New York Democrat, said in a statement.

The Agriculture Committee approved by a vote of 25-23 a $16 billion measure focused on food purchases, nutrition aid, and supply chain assistance.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday will consider $5 billion in assistance for utility payments for needy ratepayers. The provision would direct $4.5 billion for home energy help and $500 million for aid related to drinking water payments and wastewater expenses.

