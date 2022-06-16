Lego A/S, the world’s largest toymaker, will invest US$1 billion in its first US factory to tap into rising demand in the Americas.

The plant will be based in Virginia and employ more than 1,760 people, the Danish company said in a statement. Its operations, designed as carbon neutral, are set to begin in the second half of 2025.

“The location in Virginia allows us to build a solar park, which supports our sustainability ambitions and provides easy links to country-wide transportation networks,” Chief Executive Officer Niels B. Christiansen said.

Lego, which is owned by the billionaire Kirk Kristiansen family, earlier this year reported that 2021 net income jumped by a third, reaching a record, as demand for its colorful building blocs is rising rapidly. Last year, it announced plans to open a new factory in Vietnam and the Virginia facility will become its seventh globally as the company expands its production network.