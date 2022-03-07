(Bloomberg) -- Lego Group, the world’s largest toymaker, has stopped shipments of products to Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The company will no longer deliver toys to the 81 independently owned stores in Russia which sell its products, Lego said in an emailed reply to questions on Monday.

Lego, which employs about 80 people in Russia, doesn’t own any stores in the country. The closely held company, based in the western Danish city of Billund, is due to report 2021 earnings on Tuesday.

