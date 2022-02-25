(Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive officer of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. said she is cooperating with Malaysia’s anti-graft agency after recent allegations made against her.

Rohana Rozhan issued a statement via her lawyers on Friday after ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Tim Leissner said in a bribery trial that he had an affair with her and she blackmailed him into buying her a $10 million house. Rohana didn’t address the allegations in the two-line statement.

Leissner, a star witness in the trial linked to Malaysian investment company 1MDB, told a U.S. court this week that he bought her a house in London in 2013 after she’d threatened to expose his involvement in the fund. His relationship with Rohana lasted from 2003 to 2013, he told the jury.

“I refer to allegations appearing in the media about me,” according to the statement issued by Rohana’s lawyers at Messrs Valen, Oh & Partners. “I’ve attended the offices of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and given them my full cooperation in their investigations.”

Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to a count of conspiracy to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and to conspiring to launder money.

