(Bloomberg) -- Lemonade Inc. is bolstering its nascent auto-insurance business by acquiring pay-per-mile insurer Metromile Inc. in its first takeover.

The deal values San Francisco-based Metromile, which went public via a merger with a blank-check company earlier this year, at roughly $500 million, according to a statement Monday. Metromile shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19 to 1, and the deal is expected to close by mid-2022.

Lemonade, which went public last year, last week debuted an auto-insurance product called Lemonade Car, currently being sold in Illinois with plans to roll out the offering in other states. Buying Metromile helps New York-based Lemonade build up that business while giving it auto-claims data and a team that’s worked in the business for a decade, according to a Lemonade blog post.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Lemonade’s deal to acquire Metromile for about $500 million, or less than 2x in-force-premium (IFP), may be beneficial to both companies and is a reasonable price but we don’t think it enhances profitability.”

--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analyst, and Kylie Towbin, associate analyst

“They have been down this road billions of times, and their proprietary data and machine-learning algorithms can vault us over the most time and cost-intensive parts of the journey,” Lemonade Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schreiber said in the statement. “In a vast and competitive market like auto insurance, today’s deal is a huge unlock of value for our customers and shareholders.”

Metromile’s shares gained 10% at 5:14 p.m. in late New York trading, while Lemonade’s dropped 5%. Metromile had declined 80% this year through the close of regular U.S. trading Monday, and Lemonade was down 42%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.