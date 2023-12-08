(Bloomberg) -- Former Credit Suisse star trader Hamza Lemssouguer’s hedge fund is looking to build out its collateralized loan obligation business in Europe by preparing for two more deals.

Lemssouguer’s Arini is currently working on opening two new CLO warehouses, a type of credit line offered by banks for money managers to purchase leveraged loans and repackage those into bonds, said Mehdi Kashani, the hedge fund’s head of structured credit. Arini issued its first European CLO in October.

“Our idea to create two warehouses is that we want to be ready through the course of this coming year where the expectation is that loan supplies aren’t going to pick up until the back-end in a meaningful way,” Kashani said in an interview. “We want to be able to ramp in a deliberate way for both CLOs.”

While it’s difficult to forecast and time the market, Kashani expects to issue the next CLO near the end of the first quarter.

Arini sees opportunities in the leveraged loan market for next year and 2025, with the maturity wall opening possibilities to lend to high-quality credits at slightly wider spreads and more conservative structures, Kashani said.

Vicious Cycle

While the fund anticipates healthy returns from performing debt and intends to focus on higher quality credits, Kashani is also seeing signs of stress among corporate borrowers, and expects that defaults will pick up in a “meaningful way,” he said.

“We’re starting to price in a lot more of the stress that we’re seeing over the last quarter or two into the sort of funding needs or the loan spreads,” he said. “That in itself is kind of creating a sort of vicious cycle whereby the funding costs for companies are going up. I think that’s really the driver in terms of the level of defaults.”

Ultimately, Arini’s aim is to consistently issue CLOs and get to at least 10 deals, said Kashani, after which the hedge fund plans to pause and take stock.

“When you get to the size of 10 plus, you do need to be cognizant of the need for a style shift because you’re obviously operating a much bigger machinery,” said Kashani.

