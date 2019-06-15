(Bloomberg) -- Lena Dunham is returning to HBO with a series that diverts from her typical female-focused drama. This time, she’s taking on the world of finance with an eight-episode show called “Industry.”

The creator and star of “Girls” will not perform but team up with writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to direct and executive produce the series. The story is about a group of young graduates competing for jobs at a top investment bank in London, according to Variety.

“Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place!” Dunham said on Twitter, revealing that she’d also moved to Wales for the summer to shoot the capitalist drama.

Dunham directed multiple episodes of HBO’s “Girls” and won a Golden Globe for her performance in the series in 2013. There are currently no plans for Dunham to take an on-screen role, Variety reports.

