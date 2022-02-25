(Bloomberg) -- Bank executives are urging the U.K. Treasury to give them more time to cut ties with VTB Bank PJSC, amid fears that the government’s immediate asset freeze on the lender will cause economic disruption, according to people familiar with the matter.

Financial institutions have warned that the move announced late Thursday may lead to problems such as the companies that bank with VTB not being able to move salary payments into employees’ accounts at other lenders, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The U.K. government imposed restrictions on VTB as part of a sweeping package of sanctions targeting Russia’s economy and wealthy individuals in response to the invasion of Ukraine. VTB is Russia’s second-largest bank with total assets of 154 billion pounds ($173 billion) and 95,000 employees. It has a significant presence in the U.K.

The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.K.’s approach policy contrasts with the U.S. and the European Union, which have issued so-called winding down licenses for VTB, which give banks and other businesses holding cash there time to move time to move cash or unwind agreements.

The situation is particularly pressing as the sanctions came just before the last Friday of the month, when many businesses pay employees, one individual involved in the situation said.

The difficulties surrounding VTB come as financial firms in the City of London rush to understand the wider implications of the latest sanctions, which have targeted more than 100 companies and oligarchs. One issue is how to determine the control and ownership of businesses linked to individuals on the sanctions list.

Justine Walker, global head of Sanctions, compliance and risk at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, said there may be clarity in the next few days. Some of the short-term confusion stems from the fact that the sanctions are “really significant” and a “very different place” from the more limited measures announced on Tuesday, she said.

