Toronto broker laughs at Liberals’ plan to improve housing affordability
A Toronto-area real estate broker laughed when asked about what a third-term win for the federal Liberal government means for affordability in Canada’s housing sector.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A Toronto-area real estate broker laughed when asked about what a third-term win for the federal Liberal government means for affordability in Canada’s housing sector.
John and Jenny Paulson are divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage, the latest split involving a billionaire family that’s set to reshape one of the world’s largest self-made fortunes.
Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are broadly trading higher Tuesday as investors appear to largely shrug away concerns that the newly elected Liberal minority government will soon pass policies aimed at cooling off rising rent prices.
Economist David Doyle said housing affordability is one of the files he’ll be watching the federal Liberal party most closely on, but admits he’s not sure what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new government will do about it.
Sep 20, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. reported quarterly home deliveries that missed its own expectations as industrywide supply-chain breakdowns and labor shortages force U.S. builders to limit sales.
Key Insights
Market Reaction
Get More
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.