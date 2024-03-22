(Bloomberg) -- Industrial groups Lennox International Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH are among firms interested in the portfolio of heating and ventilation assets currently being sold by Johnson Controls International Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said.

South Korean appliance and consumer electronics company Samsung Electronics Co. is also considering a bid for the portfolio, which is part of Johnson’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, division, according to the people who asked not to be identified as the information hasn’t been made public. The assets could be valued at as much as $5 billion, they said.

Johnson is working with advisers as it seeks to gauge buyer interest, the people said. The process is in its early stages, no final decision has been made and they could elect to keep the business, they added.

“As part of the continuous evaluation of our portfolio, we are in the early stages of pursuing strategic alternatives of our noncommercial product lines in line with our objective to maximize value to our shareholders,” Johnson said in an email Friday, reiterating a statement made during a recent investor call. Representatives for Lennox, Bosch and Samsung didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The assets being sold — dubbed the residential light commercial businesses — include most of the York International operations that Johnson acquired in 2005, the people said.

They also include a 60% stake in an air conditioning joint venture launched with a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. in 2015. Hitachi has right of first refusal on Johnson’s stake in the JV, which is called Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, the people said. The Hitachi JV has its own joint venture with Chinese industrial group Hisense.

Johnson, in addition to the home comfort appliances that fall under HVAC, also owns Sensormatic, which makes electronic article surveillance equipment for businesses and fire detection products, according to its website.

