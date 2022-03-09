Leon Black Faces Off Former Model in Court for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Leon Black and a former model he says is trying to destroy his reputation will face off for the first time in a New York court Thursday amid a dispute over messages the billionaire hedge-fund manager claims show a conspiracy against him.

Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., sued Guzel Ganieva and her lawyers, Wigdor LLP, last year after she sued him for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gender-motivated violence and retaliation. Black claims Ganieva and her advisers violated civil racketeering laws by conspiring to destroy him personally and professionally.

His lawyer, Susan Estrich, filed a letter with the federal court judge overseeing Black’s case Wednesday, claiming her team had received WhatsApp messages between Ganieva and a New York Times reporter showing she was working with her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, months before Ganieva officially retained him.

The messages, which were turned over by the Wigdor firm as part of the discovery process, show evidence that Black’s conspiracy claims have merit, Estrich said.

Jeanne Christensen, a Wigdor partner, rejected that argument. “Absolutely nothing in text messages between Ms. Ganieva and a reporter from the NYT does anything to support Black’s fake conspiracy underlying his baseless civil RICO claims,” Christensen said in a statement. “The texts speak for themselves, and the fact that Black believes that they are ‘evidence’ of anything, shows how unhinged Black’s belief is that numerous individuals, including many who do not even know one another, were allegedly plotting to ‘ruin’ him.”

Black and Ganieva are locked in a escalating series of back-and-forth legal claims. Black has stepped down as chairman and chief executive officer of Apollo and receded from roles including chairman of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Ganieva’s initial allegations of sexual assault, first revealed in Tweets in mid-March of last year, followed reports of Black’s larger-than-expected payments for tax advice and financial services to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein totaling $158 million.

Black has accused Ganieva of extortion and denied the allegation that he sexually assaulted her. He instead characterized their relationship as a consensual affair, which started in 2008 and ended around 2014.

The lawyers will meet Thursday morning with U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan Thursday morning to begin planning the course of the litigation.

The case is Black v. Ganieva, 21-cv-8824, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

