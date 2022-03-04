(Bloomberg) -- Leon Black obtained loans against $1.1 billion of his Apollo Global Management Inc. stock, enabling the billionaire to ramp up his personal investments outside of the private equity firm he founded and then stepped down from last year.

Black pledged 16.67 million shares of New York-based Apollo, according to regulatory filings this week, meaning he can borrow without having to sell his stock. The move, a common tactic among billionaires, means he won’t reduce his control of the company or face tax payments on a sale.

A spokesman for Black declined to comment on the filings.

Black, 70, has never sold a share in the alternative asset manager since it went public in 2011 and maintains a stake worth about $5.6 billion. Over the years he’s received billions of dollars in dividends that he’s reinvested through his family office Elysium Management, which is run by Bradley Wechsler.

In addition to his Apollo holdings, Black has built a world class art collection, including Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” and amassed luxury properties in New York and London. His overall fortune is $11.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Black retired as Apollo’s chief executive officer last year after three decades atop one of the world’s most powerful investment firms. It came after a tumultuous period that included a report produced by law firm Dechert that revealed he’d paid the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein $158 million for tax advice.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.