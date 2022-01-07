FILE: Leon Black, chairman and chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management LLC, at the Bloomberg Invest Summit in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. After months of ugly headlines about his business dealings with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Black has stepped down as Apollo Global Management chief executive officer. Insiders, speaking on the condition they not be named, described the drama late Monday after the board revealed that Black had paid a startling $158 million for Epstein’s advice. Still, the iconic dealmaker will remain chairman, while his preferred partner replaces him as chief executive officer.
, Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- A former Russian model asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit against her by Leon Black in which the Wall Street billionaire claims that she conspired with a group of lawyers and spin doctors to destroy him professionally and personally.
