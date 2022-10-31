(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black filed another salvo in his legal fight with a former Russian model who he’d had an affair with, accusing her in a new lawsuit of colluding with her lawyers to spread false information to “harm and humiliate him.”

In a suit filed Monday in New York state court, Black said Guzel Ganieva falsely accused him of assault and abuse in violation of a confidential agreement. He claimed her lawyers at Wigdor LLP “used its public relations acumen and contacts to ensure that her violative and malicious disclosure of information she and Black contracted to keep confidential was widely disseminated.”

Black’s suit also alleged Ganieva has been identified as a Russian spy by Ukrainian intelligence services, citing media reports from two Internet-based publications. Those reports “may provide context and explanation for Ganieva’s actions,” including her “ruinous public statements and lawsuits which resulted in significant disruption of Black’s personal life and career at Apollo,” according to the complaint.

One of Ganieva’s attorneys didn’t immediately return phone calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The public tussle between Black and Ganieva began last year when the former model alleged in a Twitter post that he’d sexually assaulted her. Black denied the allegations, saying he “foolishly” had a consensual affair with her that ended more than seven years earlier. She sued him for defamation.

Black then filed a racketeering lawsuit in federal court alleging Ganieva, Apollo co-founder Josh Harris and public relations professional Steven Rubenstein conspired to destroy him personally and professionally.

Case Dismissed

That case was tossed out by US District Judge Paul Engelmayer in June. The judge called Black’s racketeering claims “glaringly deficient in fundamental respects.” Engelmayer also dismissed accusations of defamation, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, though he said Black could refile those in state court. Black said he plans to appeal that decision.

Earlier this month, Ganieva’s lawyers asked the judge overseeing her lawsuit against Black to disqualify a law firm representing the billionaire, Perry Guha LLP, after Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who investigated the allegations against Black, joined the firm.

Black’s new suit filed Monday alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment against Ganieva and tortious interference with contract against Wigdor.

Black stepped down from Apollo shortly after Ganieva’s tweets, following months of controversy over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the now-deceased sex offender who Black had paid $158 million for financial advice.

In his latest lawsuit, Black says Ganieva violated a confidentiality agreement that bars her from disclosing their relationship and releases all claims against him. She was paid more than $9 million under the agreement, Black says, and he also agreed to forgive outstanding loans he made to her, support her immigration applications in the UK and pay her $100,000 a month for 15 years.

Wigdor “induced, encouraged and assisted Ganieva” to publicize the information, which gave Black “no choice but to resign to protect Apollo, losing the considerable financial and other benefits he was entitled to as Chairman and CEO,” according to the lawsuit.

