(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Chairman Leon Black said news coverage about his connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein isn’t hurting the private equity firm’s relationship with its investors.

“There has been a virtual tsunami in the press on the subject,” Black said Wednesday during an earnings conference call. “It seems to be the gift that never stops giving for the press. It’s salacious, it involves elements of politics.”

“My guess is it will continue for a while.”

“Our view right now is that it is not affecting our relationship with our investors,” he said. “We have a pretty open dialogue with them.”

