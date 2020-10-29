(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Leon Black said he regretted doing business with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, even though other prominent people had done the same.

“Like many people I respected, I decided to give Epstein a second chance,” Black said Thursday during a conference call to discuss Apollo’s third-quarter results. “This was a terrible mistake.”

Apollo has faced mounting pressure over Black’s relationship with Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl and killed himself in a Manhattan jail last year.

Black, 69, said Epstein worked with many prominent individuals after he was released from jail.

“The distinguished reputations of these individuals gave me misplaced comfort,” Black said.

Public Pensions

Apollo raised $4 billion in the third quarter and expects fundraising to slow, co-founder Joshua Harris said on the call.

Last week, major consultants expressed reservations about giving new money to the asset manager and two public pensions said they were halting investments. That followed an Oct. 12 New York Times report that Black had wired at least $50 million to Epstein since the 2008 conviction. The article didn’t accuse Black of breaking the law.

Read more: Apollo Investor Revolt Swells Over Black’s Epstein Ties

Black has said he sought advice from Epstein for matters such as taxes, estate planning and philanthropy.

Apollo hired law firm Dechert LLP to conduct a review that’s expected to take 60 to 90 days, according to people familiar with the matter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.