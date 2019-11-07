(Bloomberg) -- Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., said the firm is on course to almost double its assets under management to $600 billion in five years.

The target “does not represent the end game for Apollo,” Black said Thursday at the firm’s 2019 Investor Day, rather “a step along the way.” It would be achieved through strategic and organic growth, he said. A near doubling from the current $323 billion in total assets would be a similar pace to the past five years for the firm -- Apollo managed about $164 billion in 2014.

The alternative asset management industry has been gathering assets at a robust clip in recent years. Institutional investors have been attracted to the long-term performance of firm’s like Apollo while shying away from hedge funds.

“We expect to continue to grow at a rapid pace by applying our value-oriented approach across related investment categories, which we believe have synergies with our core business and provide attractive opportunities for us to continue to expand,” Black said. “The opportunities in front of us are massive and provide countless years of future growth potential.”

