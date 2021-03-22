(Bloomberg) -- Leon Black stepped down as chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc. months earlier than planned, citing health issues and “other interests.”

Co-founder Marc Rowan took over as CEO and Jay Clayton was named non-executive chairman of the board, Apollo said Monday in a statement. In January, Apollo said Black would retire as CEO on or before July 31.

Apollo expects to report earnings that exceed analysts’ estimates and first-quarter fundraising that’s at the high end of the firm’s annual range, Black said in the statement.

“I thus view this as the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests.”

