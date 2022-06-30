(Bloomberg) -- Leon Black’s lawsuit alleging a conspiracy to harm his reputation by his Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris, ex-model Guzel Ganieva and her lawyers was dismissed by a federal judge in Manhattan.

The court issued an order tossing the suit on Thursday. Black had claimed Harris, Ganieva, her lawyers at Wigdor LLP and public relations professional Steven Rubenstein all violated civil racketeering laws by conspiring to destroy him personally and professionally.

