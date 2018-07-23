(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman told investors that he plans to convert his Omega Advisors into a family office at year-end.

"This decision is a very personal one driven not by any health concerns, but solely by how I want to spend my remaining years," Cooperman, 75, said Monday in a letter to clients.

The firm, which oversees $3.8 billion, will redeem all outside capital at the end of the year. A little more than half is internal capital, Cooperman said in an interview Monday. Omega’s main fund is up 7 percent this year and "I hope to improve upon that in the second half,” he said.

An outspoken billionaire who worked his way up from the South Bronx, Cooperman founded Omega in 1991 after 25 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to Omega’s website.

He faced one of the toughest patches of his long career in recent years after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused both Cooperman and his firm of insider trading in Atlas Pipeline Partners securities in 2010. Omega reached a settlement with U.S. regulators in May 2017, but assets fell from about $9.4 billion in 2015.

After the settlement, Cooperman lambasted U.S. regulators as “abusive,” saying he would have won at trial but faced far higher legal costs.

(Update with Cooperman comments starting in third paragraph.)

--With assistance from Simone Foxman and Katia Porzecanski.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katherine Burton in New York at kburton@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net;Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.