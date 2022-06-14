(Bloomberg) -- Leon Cooperman, chairman of Omega Advisors, said that he believes oil or the Fed will send the US into a recession sometime in 2023, during live comments on CNBC. Cooperman added that stocks could fall 40% from their peak and the 4100 level on the S&P 500 that he had mentioned in December will be the high for some time.

Furthermore, Cooperman noted that there hasn’t been a recession since 2008 so “we are overdue” however there is too much liquidity in the markets for a recession to happen this year. Cooperman is concerned that we have had a “very, very toxic combination of fiscal monetary policies.”

Over the next 12-18 months Cooperman sees a raising rates environment and equities “are the best house in the financial neighborhood” but he doesn’t “like the neighborhood.”

