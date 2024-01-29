Rate cuts are just one factor says Laurentian Bank Securities : 2024 REIT Outlook

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has received approval to rezone the area surrounding its Toronto headquarters to make way for 4,000 new homes, the company announced Monday.

The 40-acre parcel of land, located next to the interchange between Highways 400 and 401 north of the city, will include a “new flagship retail store and corporate headquarters on the site,” in addition to the 4,000 residences.

The homes will include “townhouses, mid and high rise buildings and community spaces,” Leon’s said.

“Rezoning this large parcel of land creates an unprecedented and historic opportunity for the City of Toronto and the company,” Michael Walsh, president and CEO of Leon’s Furniture, said in a news release.

“By establishing more density as part of a multi-year, multi-phase development, we will be helping to meet the overwhelming demand for additional housing within the city, while generating substantial value for (Leon’s) shareholders.”

As a next step for the development, Leon’s said it will complete “secondary plan” with the City of Toronto, which it expects to complete by mid-2025.

The Leon’s home office has been located on the property since 1969.

REIT ambitions

News of the development has come less than a year after the furniture retailer announced plans to create a real estate investment trust in May 2023.

At the time of that announcement, Leon’s noted that it already had more than 5.2 million square feet of real estate already in its portfolio.