(Bloomberg) -- Leonard Green & Partners is targeting $1.5 billion for its debut general partner-led secondaries fund, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Los Angeles-based firm, led by managing partners John Danhakl and Jonathan Sokoloff, told investors at its annual general meeting earlier this month that it’s in discussions with potential anchor investors for the fund, which will seek to invest in single-asset continuation vehicles, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Leonard Green aims to reach a first close in the second half of the year, and described the foray into secondaries as a natural extension of its business, which centers around backing performing companies which are dominant in their sectors, the person said.

A spokeswoman for the firm declined to comment.

Leonard Green hired David Fox, who previously worked at Blackstone Inc., and Garrett Hall, an AlpInvest Partners alum, for the effort, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Private equity investors have increasingly leaned on continuation vehicles as a way to provide investors such as pension funds and endowments with liquidity while awaiting another exit option.

TPG Inc. put Creative Artists Agency into a continuation vehicle in 2021, and last year agreed to sell a majority stake in the business to French billionaire Francois Pinault’s Artemis holding company. Similarly, in 2021, Madison Dearborn Partners moved insurance brokerage NFP into a continuation fund, a precursor to the company’s sale to Aon Plc last month. In April, Vestar Capital Partners closed a $1.2 billion single-asset continuation vehicle for its stake in Circana, and in November, Searchlight Capital Partners closed a single-asset continuation fund for Integrated Power Services.

The Leonard Green secondaries effort, known internally and to investors as “Sage,” is set to compete against other single asset GP-led continuation strategies at firms including Blackstone, Morgan Stanley and Intermediate Capital Group Plc.

