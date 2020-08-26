(Bloomberg) -- Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio is set to win approval to double his stake in Italian lender Mediobanca SpA to as much as 20%, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investor is expected to get the green light from the European Central Bank this week, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. The ECB considers the stake as a financial investment and not part of any plan to control the bank, the people said.

Del Vecchio, the founder of eyewear maker Luxottica, recently built a 10% holding in Italy’s largest publicly traded investment bank and asked for approval to increase his stake in May. The billionaire and his Delfin investment company have criticized Mediobanca Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagel for being too conservative and overly dependent on the bank’s holdings in Assicurazioni Generali SpA.

People with knowledge of the matter said that Del Vecchio will support the executive as long as he delivers the expected returns. Representatives for the ECB, Delfin and Mediobanca declined to comment.

Mediobanca shares jumped on the news and were up 2.5% as of 2:30 p.m. in Milan. The stock has declined about 25% this year.

The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica is seeking to diversify his fortune into finance, which typically delivers higher returns than the eyewear industry. He also wants to preserve Mediobanca’s Italian roots and is prepared to defend the bank from hostile takeover approaches, people familiar with his strategy said in February.

Nagel is trying to boost revenue from wealth management to counter the effect of negative interest rates and the Italian economy’s struggles. The CEO has said he’s ready to look at acquisition opportunities to speed up growth.

