(Bloomberg) -- Leonardo SpA postponed the initial public offering of a minority stake in its DRS unit citing market conditions, in a setback to the Italian aerospace firm’s plan to shore up its balance sheet.

The unit, which makes military electronics systems, was set to list on the New York Stock Exchange this week. Leonardo said this month it expected to raise as much as $807 million from the stock sale. The Rome-based company said Wednesday it would revisit the plan when conditions are more favorable.

Leonardo, Italy’s largest aerospace company, set plans for the DRS IPO last month. It said then that it planned to keep a majority stake and was targeting an IPO by the end of March.

The pandemic took a toll on Leonardo, with the company reporting negative free operating cash flow of 2.6 billion euros at the end of September as the crisis prompted a shift in payments to the end of the year.

