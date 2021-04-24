Leonardo to Buy 25.1% Stake in Hensoldt for About EU606 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Leonardo SpA has agreed to buy a 25.1% stake in Hensoldt AG from Square Lux Holding II, a company controlled by funds advised by KKR, for a cash consideration of about EU606 million, or EU23 per share, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The deal makes Leonardo, an Italian aerospace company, the largest shareholder of defence supplier Hensoldt alongside German state-backed Kreditanstalt Fuer Wiederaufbau, which agreed in March to acquire a 25.1% stake in Hendsoldt.

Earlier in the week, Hensoldt had confirmed that Square Lux Holding II was in advanced talks with interested parties including Indra, Saab and Thales, as well as Leonardo, over a potential stake sale.

Leonardo said on Saturday that it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary conditions including regulatory clearances in Germany.

UBS and DB were lead financial adviser and financial adviser to Leonardo.

