(Bloomberg) -- Les Wexner, the billionaire founder of L Brands Inc., told employees that he “was never aware of the illegal activity” allegedly committed by sex offender Jeff Epstein.

“I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people,” Wexner said in an email to employees. “I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him. As you can imagine, this past week I have searched my soul ... reflected ... and regretted that my path ever crossed his.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported on the memo earlier Monday.

Wexner, whose company owns Victoria’s Secret, had a decades-long business relationship with Epstein, the millionaire charged in New York with sex-trafficking minors. After Epstein’s arrest on July 6, Wexner said through a spokeswoman that he severed ties with Epstein almost 12 years ago, around the time of the financier’s arrest in Florida on charges he had sex with a minor.

“When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life,” Wexner wrote. “But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment.”

