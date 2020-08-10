(Bloomberg) -- Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder of L Brands Inc., has been subpoenaed as part of a court fight between Alan Dershowitz and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Dershowitz’s lawyers are asking a judge to compel the 83-year-old to sit for an deposition, saying he would play a central role in their client’s defense against Giuffre’s lawsuit. She claims the famous lawyer was part of Epstein’s sexual predation ring and assaulted her when she was 16. Giuffre is suing Dershowitz for defamation after he publicly called her a liar.

Dershowitz says Giuffre’s suit is part of an effort to extort Wexner with the billionaire’s own relationship with Epstein.

Epstein, who died in jail last year while facing criminal charges of trafficking girls for sex, had a longstanding relationship with Wexner, managing his fortune for years. Wexner said last year that Epstein had deceived him and “misappropriated vast sums of money.”

Giuffre’s filed her suit against Dershowitz after she brought a defamation suit against Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. That suit spawned perjury charges against Maxwell, who was arrested last month.

