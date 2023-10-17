(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho has suspended imports of all poultry and poultry products from South Africa as the latter struggles with outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

All import permits issued for poultry and poultry products have been revoked with immediate effect, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition Thabo Mofosi said on Lesotho Television.

Lesotho veterinary authorities are consulting with their South African counterparts and will announce as soon as imports are deemed safe, based on the disease surveillance, Mofosi said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.