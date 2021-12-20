(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho has instructed its security forces to ensure all citizens who work in neighboring South Africa and returned home for the year-end holidays are inoculated against the coronavirus.

The government will also make it mandatory for its citizens to get their shots to enter their workplaces and produce vaccination cards to access services with effect from Jan. 1, Health Minister Semano Sekatle said in a televised address on Sunday.

The southern African mountain kingdom has had more than 25,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, while 665 of those who have been diagnosed with the disease have died. The test positivity rate surged to 13% on Dec. 19, from 0.9% a week before, Sekatle said.

