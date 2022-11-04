Nov 4, 2022
Lesotho Names First Female Central Bank Head as Finance Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho’s former central bank governor, Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, was appointed finance minister in the southern African nation’s new government.
Matlanyane, who was the first woman to serve as head of the central bank, became a lawmaker after winning her constituency in elections last month and was named in Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s first cabinet.
The Lesotho’s Revolution for Prosperity party teamed up with two smaller rivals to govern the landlocked mountain kingdom of 2.2 million people. The country is an important source of fresh water for surrounding South Africa.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:25
Ottawa to introduce 2% corporate share buyback tax in 2024
-
5:25
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes
-
5:39
Experts warn of credit card defaults if a recession happens
-
5:05
Retailers turning to fees, shorter windows to reduce soaring returns
-
5:44
Grocer profits in 2022 top five-year average, Loblaw beats best results: report
-
5:25
More than half of Canadian mortgage-holders worried about payments at renewal: Survey