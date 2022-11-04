(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho’s former central bank governor, Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, was appointed finance minister in the southern African nation’s new government.

Matlanyane, who was the first woman to serve as head of the central bank, became a lawmaker after winning her constituency in elections last month and was named in Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s first cabinet.

The Lesotho’s Revolution for Prosperity party teamed up with two smaller rivals to govern the landlocked mountain kingdom of 2.2 million people. The country is an important source of fresh water for surrounding South Africa.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.