(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho, a southern African kingdom plagued by years of political instability, will hold general elections on Oct. 7.

The final results of the vote will be published the following day, according to a government notice issued on Wednesday.

A country of about 3 million people, Lesotho has been led by the All Basotho Convention since 2017 after the party beat the Democratic Congress. It has had two prime ministers in the past five years and the ABC has been riven by divisions, exacerbated by a party vote in February in which former Health Minister Nkaku Kabi was elected as leader, defeating Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro for the role.

Lesotho is an important source of fresh water for South Africa, which surrounds the mountain kingdom. Opposition riots in 1998 prompted South Africa to deploy troops to restore order, and in 2014 the Prime Minister Thomas Thabane temporarily fled the country after accusing the military of overthrowing him. He stepped down in 2020 after being implicated in the murder of his ex-wife.

