(Bloomberg) -- The disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on young workers job prospects was further highlighted Wednesday, as figures showed those under 25 were the least likely to have done any work from home in April. Only 30% of those in that age group were homeworking in the month, compared with an average of 47% among all workers, according to the Office for National Statistics. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is alive to the risk posed to younger workers, and is set to unveil Wednesday a 2 billion-pound ($2.5 billion) Kickstart Scheme, where the government will pay the wages of 16 to 24 year-olds who are claiming benefits while they undertake six-month placements.

