(Bloomberg) -- Jet leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd. estimates its balance-sheet exposure to aircraft being held in Russia at under $200 million, according to its chief executive officer, and said it’ll make insurance claims to recover potential losses.

Avolon, the world’s second-largest aircraft lessor, has 10 jetliners left in the country after recovering four of those placed with Russian airlines when sanctions were imposed by the European Union, CEO Domhnal Slattery said in an interview Tuesday. The Dublin-based firm has canceled all contracts and will draw down deposits and letters of credit from Russian customers, he said.

Slattery wouldn’t say what portion of the remaining $200 million at risk will be covered by insurers. Avolon has far less exposure to the Russian market than rivals AerCap Holdings NV and SMBC Aviation Capital -- about 1% of its entire fleet. But its assessment is instructive for investors trying to calculate potential losses and how much will be borne by insurance firms such as Lloyd’s of London, which dominates the market.

“We believe that our possessed contingency insurance is in place and is entirely valid,” Slattery said. “And we have complied with all of the conditions of those insurance policies.”

Claims tied to the war in Russia could total $10 billion, the highest in the history of aviation insurance, Fitch Ratings said in a report last week. Lloyd’s CEO John Neal told Bloomberg Television that those figures were for asset values, and insurers’ liability would be limited to about 10% to 15% of the sums.

Slattery said earlier in an interview with Ireland’s RTE Radio that the value of the original 14 Avolon-owned aircraft with Russian carriers totaled about $400 million.

Leasing firms and their auditors are discussing what financial provisions should be made in the first quarter, relative to their exposure, Slattery told Bloomberg. “You’ll see how that plays out over the next month or so when the various aircraft leasing companies report.”

AerCap, the world’s largest jet-leasing firm, had 142 aircraft plased with Russia as of March 10, according to consulting firm IBA. It is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Since sanctions were imposed, the Russian government has moved to transfer some 800 foreign-owned jets to its own aircraft register, despite many of them still on the rolls in jurisdictions including Bermuda and Ireland. While lessors have the right to repossess planes under international treaties, there is no realistic way of doing so.

Avolon-owned planes in Russia include Airbus SE A320-family and Boeing Co. 737 narrow-bodies placed with S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines and Pobeda, a unit of state-owned Aeroflot PJSC, according to a list compiled by flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

“Our exposure to Russia was always de minimis, because we were always nervous about the jurisdiction and the political risk,” said Slattery. “We were always slow to embrace Russian risk.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.