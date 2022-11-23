(Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi’s 2012 pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro when he led the European Central Bank should be marked by a day of celebration, according to a citizen’s initiative registered in Brussels.

The “plea for the institutionalization of a European Day of Whatever It Takes” by a Portuguese resident representing a wider group of individuals was published on the European Commission’s website this week. It aims to “mark in history the institutional wisdom and game-changing capacity of the European Institutions during the Great Recession.”

The July 26, 2012, speech by the former ECB president is widely credited as the turning point in the region’s sovereign-debt turmoil at the time. Subsequently, Draghi unveiled OMT, a crisis-fighting tool, and the blowout in bond yields afflicting fiscally weaker euro-zone members subsided.

“This historic statement followed by consistent game-changing action give us a comprehensive example of modern leadership,” the organizers wrote in an accompanying manifesto. “Ten years from now, we hope to celebrate ‘Whatever It Takes’ Day in a landscape of global prosperity.”

While central bankers can become indelibly associated with their words, not least Federal Reserve chief Alan Greenspan and his 1996 observation of “irrational exuberance,” it’s rare for their dictums to become a cause for celebration.

It’s not clear what the so-called WIT day might entail, a point noted by Brussels officials, who said in a legislative document registering the idea that the organizers haven’t provided “clarifications on the scope of their initiative and the concrete legal measures the Commission is invited to propose.”

Initiatives need the support of at least 1 million people from at least seven EU member countries before they go to the bloc’s executive in Brussels for potential action.

