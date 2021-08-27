(Bloomberg) -- Justice takes many forms and a judge in Wyoming is knocking up to $200 off traffic fines and other court fees for defendants who present proof they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It’s just another form of community service,” Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown tells the Casper Star-Tribune. “You can go down and clean dog poop at the shelter or something, but in the big picture we need to get COVID under control … we’ll be better off if people go get that shot.”

The judge offered a woman making an initial appearance this week $200 off a $560 fine if she got vaccinated within 30 days and presented proof at the courthouse, the newspaper reports.

