This week we’re hitting a high note, literally. Schele Williams—who came up in the Broadway world as the “Seasons of Love” soloist in RENT—pulls back the curtain on her tried-and-true travel hacks, which are as wide-ranging as her singing voice. Want room service after the hotel kitchen is closed? Need a safer way to travel by yourself? Need a perfect cup of coffee no matter where you are? She’s got the answers.

So do Mark and Nikki, whose focus this week is on the ultimate currency calculations—the destinations where your dollar will go farthest. Which country’s money is worth nearly half of what it used to be in 2007? Which South American capital is most likely to deliver on luxury hotels and least likely to break the bank? And which popular destination will charge you more these days just to fly through its airports? Listen in to find out.

And then, if you're inspired to share your own travel genius moments, give us a shout on Twitter, via email, or by phone at (646) 324-3490. If you're lucky (and especially clever), we'll share your best tips on a future episode.

