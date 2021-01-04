2h ago
Letting Inflation Run, OPEC Opposition, U.K. Lockdown: Eco Day
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t be shy about letting inflation run, as it has promised, above its 2% target in order to make up for years of undershooting that goal
- OPEC+ talks were unexpectedly suspended on Monday after a majority of members, including Saudi Arabia, opposed Russia’s proposal for a February supply hike
- Boris Johnson imposed a third lockdown across England, shutting schools and ordering the public to stay at home, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed
- The U.S. could see an elevated death rate for more than a decade as the economic fallout from the coronavirus persists, underscoring the long-term health impact of the deep recession
- ECB policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cossays said the institution should consider a policy to actively manage governments’ borrowing costs
- Consumers in Canada enter the year riding a wave of optimism that the worst is over. The nation’s households reported a surge in confidence in the final weeks of 2020 that has brought sentiment back to pre-pandemic levels
- With the global economy still in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis, the Eurasia group sees a divided U.S. as a key risk this year for a world lacking leadership
- In the 21st century’s toughest test yet of governing, the Nordics stand out
