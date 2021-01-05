Jan 5, 2021
Letting Inflation Run, Ultra Low Rates, School’s Out: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The cost of moving freight from France to the U.K. surged to more than four times the usual level last week after Brexit and a virulent new strain of the coronavirus complicated supply chains
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak should use tax and spending policies to address a widening economic gap between old and young in the U.K., according to a review being led by Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton
- Bloomberg Economics tally the cost of shuttered schools
- Central banks are set to spend 2021 maintaining their ultra-easy monetary policies even with the global economy expected to accelerate away from last year’s coronavirus-inflicted recession
- The U.S. economic rebound headed into 2021 on uneven ground, with some measures getting a holiday boost and others deteriorating.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t be shy about letting inflation run, as it has promised, above its 2% target in order to make up for years of undershooting that goal
- The U.S. could see an elevated death rate for more than a decade as the economic fallout from the coronavirus persists, underscoring the long-term health impact of the deep recession
