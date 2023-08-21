(Bloomberg) -- Traders are piling into a leveraged exchange-traded fund that bets on gains in Chinese stocks while withdrawing from a bearish product, in signs that some see the latest selloff as extreme.

Inflows into the Direxion Daily FTSE China bull 3X Shares ETF, which aims to deliver three-times the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index before fees and expenses, reached $160 million so far in August, on track for a monthly record. Meantime, $47 million has been pulled from its inverse equivalent.

Such contrasting flows into these US-traded funds may also be a result of hedging bets as overseas investors dumped Chinese stocks via links with Hong Kong for the eleventh session. The bearish fund has gained 54% this month, with coordinated policy efforts doing little to lift sentiment.

