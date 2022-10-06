Oct 6, 2022
Levi Outlook Clouded by Stronger Dollar, Supply-Chain Disruptions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Levi Strauss & Co. reported quarterly revenue that fell short of expectations, and the denim maker also reduced its outlook for the full year, citing economic uncertainty along with supply-chain disruptions and a stronger US dollar.
- Revenue in the fiscal third quarter ended Aug. 28 was $1.52 billion, below the $1.6 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Earnings per share, excluding some items, was 40 cents, surpassing analyst expectations.
- Levi now sees adjusted earnings per share at $1.44 to $1.49 for the full fiscal year. That’s down from the past projection of $1.50 to $1.56. The reduction is due to less-favorable currency effects, the company said.
Key Insights
- Revenue in the third quarter was held back by weaker demand, unfavorable foreign-exchange rates and supply-chain costs, Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh said in an interview. The company said selling, general and administrative expenses rose from a year earlier on higher distribution costs and investment in information technology and its direct-to-consumer business.
- “Overall, in light of the backdrop that everybody is experiencing, it is definitely getting more challenging out there, with inflation beginning to have an impact, concerns about a recession and interest rates going up,” Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said in an interview. Geopolitical uncertainty is having an impact on companies, especially amid high energy prices.
- Retailers and apparel brands have been hit in recent months by a buildup of inventory that has led to profit-crimping discounts, and Levi hasn’t been spared. Inventories were 43% higher than the same period a year ago, in part due to earlier orders to offset supply-chain disruptions and goods still in transit. Levi said the number was also inflated by higher selling costs and “last year’s unusually low inventory level.” While denim products can be sold throughout the year, Levi expects a “promotional holiday season” for seasonal apparel, Singh said.
- Higher prices are “sticking despite a much more intense promotional environment” in retail, Bergh said.
Market Reaction
- Levi shares fell 2.6% to $15.51 at 4:13 p.m. in late trading. The stock has declined 36% so far in 2022, compared with 21% for the S&P 500 Index.
