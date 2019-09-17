(Bloomberg) -- Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, promised to “be as sincere in my answers as the committee is in its questions” in a combative opening statement challenging the House Judiciary Committee‘s investigation of the president and his associates.

Lewandowski said he willingly participated in the investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, even though he characterized it as a waste of time and taxpayer money.

“As for actual ‘collusion,’ or ‘conspiracy,’ there was none. What there has been however, is harassment of the president from the day he won the election,” Lewandowski said in prepared testimony released before the hearing Tuesday. “It is now clear the investigation was populated by many Trump haters who had their own agenda – to try and take down a duly elected president of the United States.”

White House lawyers moved on the eve of the hearing to limit how far lawmakers can go in the four hours of questioning they plan, much of it centering on Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia probe.

The White House counsel’s office notified the committee late Monday that Lewandowski is forbidden from discussing confidential conversations he had with Trump, aside from what was already made public in Mueller’s report. The assertion of executive privilege is unusual because Lewandowski never worked in the executive branch.

“This is a coverup plain and simple. If it were to prevail --especially while the Judiciary Committee is considering whether to recommend articles of impeachment -- it would upend the separation of powers as envisioned by our founders,” Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in his opening statement at the hearing.

“The president would have us believe that he can willfully engage in criminal activity and prevent witnesses from testifying before Congress -- even if they did not actually work for him or his administration,” the New York Democrat said.

For Lewandowski, who’s weighing a 2020 bid for a Senate seat from New Hampshire, the televised appearance under subpoena is an opportunity to blast Democrats for conducting what Trump and his supporters call a “witch hunt” against the president.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the former campaign manager encouraged people to “tune in.”

The hearing will revisit themes that frustrated Democrats and infuriated Trump for much of his first term, especially Mueller’s investigation and the White House’s almost blanket refusal to cooperate with House committees. Democrats continue to say they are building a case for possibly impeaching Trump, even as next year’s presidential election approaches.

Lewandowski has already testified twice behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee, and once before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Much of that testimony has been made public.

He’s expected to emphasize that information about his interviews with Mueller’s investigators has been made public as well.

Obstruction of Justice

Mueller’s final report cited Lewandowksi in setting out several instances of potential obstruction of justice, including Trump’s request for him to relay a message to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to call Mueller’s probe “very unfair.” Lewandowski told Mueller he never followed through on that demand.

Mueller also said Trump asked Lewandowski to tell Sessions to announce that he was limiting Mueller’s probe to “investigating election meddling for future elections.”

Mueller explicitly said he couldn’t absolve Trump of obstructing justice, a declaration that some Democrats saw as an invitation to pick up the investigation where the special counsel’s team left off.

The hearing is the first under modified rules adopted last week by committee Democrats. Nadler framed those changes as laying the ground rules for the panel’s ongoing “impeachment investigation” of Trump, a probe he has said could lead to impeachment articles being recommended to the entire House.

Under the new rules, members won’t be the only ones posing questions in five-minute turns that skilled witnesses can effectively filibuster. Committee staff with legal training will be given sustained time to question Lewandowski, a move that Republican committee members criticized as unnecessary.

Two other former Trump aides who did work in the White House -- former Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn and former Staff Secretary Rob Porter -- were also subpoenaed to testify at Tuesday’s hearing.

But White House Counsel Pat Cipollone notified the Judiciary Committee that they have “constitutional immunity” from compelled congressional testimony “in order to protect the prerogatives of the Office of President.”

An attorney for Porter said he won’t appear before the committee. Dearborn also wasn’t expected to attend.

The White House previously asserted broad executive privilege to bar testimony from current and former administration officials. Mostly notable is former White House counsel Donald McGowan’s testimony, a stance Nadler is currently challenging in court. An eventual ruling in that dispute could apply to other witnesses.

(Updates with Nadler’s comment in sixth paragraph)

To contact the reporters on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net;Larry Liebert in Washington at lliebert@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, ;Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.