(Bloomberg) -- If you ask most people to name one Formula One driver, they’ll say “Lewis Hamilton.”

The 37-year-old seven-time F1 champion earned more than $55 million last year driving for Mercedes. But his star power may be even greater than his paycheck: He has 27 million Instagram followers, endorsements with Tommy Hilfiger and Puma, and seats next to Zendaya during Paris Fashion Week.

But Hamilton comes in a long line of famous F1 drivers that set the mold of what it means to live life on the edge and pushing the world’s fasters cars to their limits in front of millions of fans. A new book, F1 Heroes: Champions and Legends in the Photos of Motorsport Images, ($42; SKIRA Editore) celebrates the lineage up through Hamilton’s reign.

Co-edited by F1 photographer Ercole Colombo and journalist Giorgio Terruzzi, the 192-page volume contains more than 200 photos that span 70 years of racing, engineering, danger, and destiny. It shows the pageantry and pathos of the world’s top tier of car racing over the ages, presenting the charismatic men with creative facial hair who piloted cars through the glory days of F1, when machismo and 1970s-era excess were taken as matters of course.

In its pages we see Alain Prost, the French four-time world champion and erstwhile foil to Brazilian legend Aryton Senna; Nelson Piquet, the three-time Brazilian world champion whose daughter now dates Nascar star Daniel Suarez. There’s also James Hunt, the British playboy who, after retiring in 1979 went on to a lucrative career in media and business.

Here, too, is the cool Belgian Jacky Ickx, who saw 25 podium finishes in F1 and won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race six times. Niki Lauda, the Austrian champion who survived a horrific fire and crash in 1976 at the German Grand Prix and courageously went on to win further titles. And don’t forget Jackie Stewart, the “Flying Scot” and Officer of the British empire (OBE) who won three world championships. Stewart is the only surviving Formula One World Champion from the 1960s.

The book covers the first F1 drivers, cited as the most hallowed legends of the series, the greatest of all time: the Argentine champions José Froilán González and Juan Manuel Fangio and the Italian star Alberto Ascari. Fangio’s world record of five world driving championships stood for 46 years until Michael Schumacher beat it by winning seven. (Hamilton is currently tied with Schumacher.)

There are also images of Italy’s Nino Farina, driving an Alfa Romeo, who won the first F1 race, which was held in Silverstone, England, on May 13, 1950. That was just a few years after the term “formula one” was coined. It dates back to 1946, when participants in the open-wheel car-racing competitions that were becoming popular in Europe agreed to follow the same rulebook for engineering the cars—the “formula”—in their races.

Since then, much has changed.

Where there used to be open cockpits and goggles, a safety halo and helmets now save lives. Where the cars used to run on metal “tube chassis” engineering and analog input, today’s embody hundreds of computerized driving systems. Where fans used to read next-day results in newspapers, they avidly track events on apps and social media channels.

But the glory of the winner’s circle, the swirl of color and Champagne, and the glamorous locations—Monaco, Silverstone, Monza—all endure.

