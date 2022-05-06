(Bloomberg) -- Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton may bow out of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix should the Federation Internationale d l’Automobile, the governing body overseeing the race, enforce its regulations prohibiting drivers from wearing jewelry while in the car.

“I've been in the sport for 16 years and I've been wearing jewelry for 16 years,” Hamilton said at a press conference on Friday, during which he wore multiple watches, rings, earrings and necklaces. “In the car I only ever have my earrings on and my nose ring, of which I can't even remove. It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat.”

Hamilton, who competes for Mercedes, said he has an alternate driver at the ready should the ban be enforced. “If they stop me, then so be it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Formula One declined to comment and the FIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guidance from Miami Grand Prix race director Niels Wittich that was published by ESPN prohibits drivers from wearing body piercings or metal necklaces or chains while competing, adding that jewelry “can hinder both medical interventions as well as subsequent diagnosis and treatment should it be required following an accident” on the basis that it might snag on clothing or helmets.

At the press conference, Hamilton said his jewelry has never posed an issue in medical procedures or safety. He also said that the ban felt like “a step backwards, if you think about the steps we are taking as a sport, and the more important causes that we need to be focused on.”

Hamilton’s comments come one day after the British driver shared his views on the draft Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away,” he said on Instagram Stories, where he has nearly 28 million followers.

Hamilton has also been outspoken about the racism he’s experienced for years as a Black driver in a primarily White sport and how he uses fashion as a chance to expand people’s minds.

“Anyone can wear whatever they want,” he said last October. “There will be people that don't understand it, but that's okay. Hopefully they'll eventually go through the opening their mind phase and let people be who they want to be.”

