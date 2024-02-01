(Bloomberg) -- Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton will leave the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team at the end of the 2024 season for Ferrari, according to announcements on Thursday from both teams.

Hamilton will exercise a release option as part of his Mercedes contract announced last season.

Scuderia Ferrari said Hamilton will be joining its team on a multi-year contract beginning in 2025.

