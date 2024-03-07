(Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill risks a ban from being a director of a UK company after the founder of collapsed Greensill Capital was targeted by a British government lawsuit.

The Department for Business and Trade filed a director disqualification case against Greensill at London’s High Court on Thursday. The department sponsors the Insolvency Service, which has been investigating the implosion of his firm.

Further details of the suit weren’t immediately available but potential disqualification from a directorship can last for as long as 15 years. The government’s bid comes after Greensill sued the same department last week over the misuse of his private information.

“Mr. Greensill rejects this action as wholly without merit and will robustly address it,” his spokesperson said.

The collapse of Greensill in 2021 has drawn intense scrutiny around the world as its swift unraveling left investors facing several billion dollars in potential losses. The firm, with the backing of SoftBank Group Corp. and General Atlantic LLC, went from a small startup to a tech unicorn with an estimated $7 billion valuation at one point.

The government confirmed the case but declined to comment further on ongoing legal proceedings.

